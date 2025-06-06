Japanese Princess Kako Visits Immigrants Monument in Sao Paulo

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako laid flowers at a monument for Japanese immigrants at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo on Thursday, as part of a trip to Brazil to mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko then visited the Japanese Pavilion, where she planted a cherry tree next to the tree planted by her parents in 2015 to celebrate the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The princess also fed Japanese "nishikigoi" ornamental carp in the pond at the pavilion.

On Friday, Princess Kako will visit a museum on history of Japanese immigration and join a welcome ceremony hosted by the Japanese community in Brazil.

She is scheduled to visit eight cities in Brazil during a stay in the country through June 15.

