Japan to Deny Entry of Foreigners with Unpaid Medical Bills

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will deny entry of foreign tourists who have failed to pay medical expenses in the country in the past.

The government also said that medium- and long-term foreign residents who have failed to pay national health insurance or pension premiums in Japan will not be allowed to renew their period of stay or change their status of residence.

As part of efforts to prevent such nonpayment, the government will check the social insurance premium payment status of foreign workers with a specified skills visa through the organizations hiring such workers. It will consider not allowing companies with arrears exceeding a certain level to accept foreigners.

