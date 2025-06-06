High Court Overturns Ruling against Ex-TEPCO Executives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that ordered four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay a total of 13,321 billion yen in damages over the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

In their lawsuit, TEPCO shareholders had demanded that five former executives pay some 23 trillion yen in damages to the company over the triple reactor meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

