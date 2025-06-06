Japan Govt OKs 2nd Basic Plan for Human Rights Awareness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday approved its second basic plan for raising public awareness about human rights.

The government updated its basic plan on the issue for the first time in 23 years in response to changes in the social and economic situation, such as increasing human rights violations on social media and discrimination against sexual minorities.

"It is important to transmit information in a responsible way" when using social media, the new plan said, calling for efforts to raise public awareness and not produce perpetrators or victims.

The plan also includes measures to spread knowledge about sexual minorities more widely to the public under the law promoting such activities that came into effect in 2023.

Regarding hate speech against foreigners, a social problem in Japan since around the 2010s, the plan said that what participants claim to be election campaigning or political activities have become a major concern. It pointed to a need for countermeasures effective in the current situation in which means of expression have become diverse.

