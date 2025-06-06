Over Half of Local Assemblywomen Suffer Harassment: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Over 50 pct of female local assembly members in Japan have been troubled with harassment, more than double the proportion of such male members, according to a Cabinet Office report released Friday.

The report on barriers to women's participation in politics in the country said that 53.8 pct of local assemblywomen answered in the government agency's latest survey that they themselves, their family members, or their supporters have been harassed by others while 23.6 pct of assemblymen made similar answers.

Specifically, "verbal abuse" was cited by both male and female members as the leading form of harassment. "Insulting behavior and remarks based on unconscious gender bias" and "physical contact and stalking" were complained much more strongly by women than men.

On harassers, 65.7 pct of female members pointed the finger at election rivals and their supporters as well as peer assembly members, while 64.0 pct mentioned voters.

Meanwhile, 41.0 pct of male members have never experienced or heard about harassment, far exceeding the proportion of such female members, which came to 19.5 pct.

