Japan’s My Number Card Functions to Be Available on iPhones

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will allow major functions of the My Number personal identification card to be available on iPhone smartphones from June 24, digital transformation minister Masaaki Taira said Friday.

Users of Apple Inc.'s smartphones will be able to access the Mynaportal website for My Number-related administrative tasks and get copies of their public certificates at local convenience stores via iPhone-based biometric authentication. There will be no need to carry a physical My Number card.

It is already possible to add a digital certificate function to identify an individual to smartphones using Google’s Android operating system.

On iPhones, users will be able to mount the function to confirm the basic personal information written on the My Number card, including the name and the date of birth, as well as install the digital certificate function.

Some 98 million My Number cards had been issued by the end of May. The Digital Agency plans to improve the convenience of the card further by gradually enhancing its digital functions, including the My Number health insurance card, that can be added to smartphones.

