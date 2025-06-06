Philippines Detains Leader of "JP Dragon" Crime Ring

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration has detained Ryuji Yoshioka, 55, leader of the "JP Dragon" crime ring based in the Southeast Asian country, investigative sources said Friday.

The crime organization, including former Japanese gangsters, allegedly worked with another Philippines-based fraud group led by Kiyoto Imamura, 41.

Imamura, who is believed to have instructed perpetrators in robbery cases in Japan often calling himself "Luffy," has been charged with robbery resulting in death.

According to the investigative sources, Yoshioka was taken into custody on the northwestern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday.

The Fukuoka prefectural police obtained a warrant to arrest him on suspicion of theft, over his involvement in a fraud case in which a cash card was stolen from a Japanese national in June 2023 through a call pretended to be from a police officer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]