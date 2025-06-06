Philippine Expo Serves Up Friendship, Flavor in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Philippine Expo 2025, an annual event dedicated to fostering friendship and goodwill between Japan and the Philippines, kicked off on Friday at Ueno Park in Tokyo.

Visitors are invited to experience the vibrant cultures of both countries through a lively showcase of food, music and festivities.

Beneath the brilliant early summer sky, the park buzzed with a festive, tropical atmosphere as attendees sampled culinary delights and enjoyed live performances. The event runs through Sunday, and admission is free.

Now in its eighth year, the Philippine Expo has been held since 2018 with the primary goal of promoting cultural exchange between Japan and the Philippines. It is organized by the Philippine Expo, a general incorporated association, with support from Japan's Foreign Ministry, the ASEAN-Japan Centre, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and other organizations.

Organizers of this year's event expect to welcome between 80,000 and 100,000 visitors over the three days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]