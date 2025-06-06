CDP, Nippon Ishin to Unify Candidates in Gifu, Wakayama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed to unify candidates in the Gifu and Wakayama prefectural constituencies for this summer's election for the House of Councillors.

Nippon Ishin will withdraw its candidate in Gifu, and the CDP in Wakayama. The two constituencies are among those where one seat will be contested in the election for the upper chamber of the Diet.

The opposition parties also agreed that the party that withdraws its candidate in a district will not officially back the candidate supported by the other party in the district.

"We've made the decision by comprehensively considering how the opposition camp can achieve the best results in single-seat constituencies," Hiroshi Ogushi, executive deputy president of the CDP, told reporters.

Ryohei Iwatani, secretary-general of Nippon Ishin, told a press conference that the judgment was based on the results of a public opinion poll, which the party views as a "preliminary" to select Upper House candidates.

