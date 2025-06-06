Japan Central Govt Work Seen as Less Challenging: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Central government jobs in Japan are seen as less challenging than work at trading houses or consultancies, the National Personnel Authority said in an annual report Friday.

According to a survey in the report, 34.5 pct of respondents said they have an impression that central government employees are in a position to be able to do challenging work.

The share was lower than 49.2 pct for work at trading houses, 40.7 pct for jobs at manufacturers and 39.7 pct for those at consultancies and think tanks.

The survey on images of central government work was conducted online in February by the authority, covering 6,000 people aged 15 or older.

The annual report proposed that a team of young employees from across government agencies be established to communicate the appeal of working for the government so that highly motivated excellent workers can be hired amid fierce competition for talent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]