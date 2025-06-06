Japan to Review WWII after Summer Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will review World War II at an expert panel after this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, government sources said Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration was considering setting up the panel as early as April.

The start of the review will be delayed significantly as the government is busy tackling many important issues including tariff negotiations with the United States and soaring rice prices.

The Ishiba administration is unlikely to release a government statement to mark this year's 80th anniversary of the country's surrender in the war.

Previously, the government considered having the panel release a report on the outcome of its discussions toward the Aug. 15 anniversary. With the postponement of the review, the release will also be delayed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]