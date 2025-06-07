"Junglia Okinawa" Theme Park Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Nakijin, Okinawa Pref., June 7 (Jiji Press)--Junglia Okinawa, a large-scale theme park scheduled to open July 25 in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, was partially shown to the press Friday.

Spanning about 60 hectares, the theme park, located between the city of Nago and the village of Nakijin, was built under the concept of nature and luxury.

Its symbol, Junglia Tree, is 14.5 meters in height and 12 meters in diameter, featuring signature trees of Okinawa, such as banyan trees and Erythrina variegata.

Another highlight is Infinity Spa, where visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of beautiful forests and the sky.

Junglia Okinawa also features a zip line that allows visitors to glide through nature and an attraction that makes them feel as if they are being chased by a dinosaur.

