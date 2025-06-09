Japan to Study Ways to Save More Pregnant Women in Trouble

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency will examine ways to have more pregnant women under difficult conditions, such as abuse and poverty, benefit from the agency's program to provide them with a safe childbirth environment.

The program was launched in fiscal 2024 to prevent life-threatening situations for both such struggling women and children they are giving birth to. As of January this year, 23 prefectural and municipal governments had taken part and offered temporary housing, meals, medical services and other necessary assistance through individual consultations.

Assistance seekers include youngsters who ran away from home due to bad relations with their parents, or other guardians, and those fleeing their partners' violence, agency officials said.

Still, many women who unexpectedly got pregnant have been taken to hospitals in critical conditions, had their children die shortly after delivery, or killed their newborn babies and themselves.

In a move to further prevent childbirths with a high possibility of bitter consequences, the agency will conduct a survey from next month to around the end of the current fiscal year through March 2026. It will first learn roles infant homes and support facilities are actually playing in the program and then, upon their consent, hear directly from women who eventually became eligible for the public support in a way to respect their feelings.

