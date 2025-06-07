491 Dementia Sufferers Found Dead in Japan in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of people with dementia who were found dead after going missing in Japan totaled 491 in 2024, National Police Agency data have shown.

Of them, 382, or 77.8 pct, were found dead within 5 kilometers of the places where they disappeared, according to the data. About half of the total were discovered within a kilometer.

Meanwhile, some were found safe partly because they were wearing GPS devices.

"A swift response leads to safe rescues," an NPA official said, calling for the use of GPS or other devices as some municipalities lend them for free.

According to the NPA, 18,121 people with dementia and suspected dementia went missing in 2024. Most of them were found within a week after missing person reports were filed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]