Japan, U.S. Yet to Find Common Ground in Tariff Talks

Washington, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have yet to find common ground in their talks on Washington's high tariff policy, Japan's top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Friday.

"We have made further progress in our discussions for realizing an agreement," Akazawa, minister for economic revitalization, told reporters after meeting separately with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington earlier in the day.

Still, he added, "We have not found common ground" at this point.

The meetings marked the fifth round of Japan-U.S. negotiations on a possible review of sweeping tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The two nations are apparently hoping to reach an agreement at an envisaged meeting between their leaders, seen to be held on the sidelines of a three-day summit of the Group of Seven major countries in Canada from June 15. But the course of the bilateral negotiations remains unclear.

