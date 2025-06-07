Princess Kako Interacts with Japanese Brazilians at Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, who is on an official visit to Brazil, gave a speech at a welcome ceremony held by a group of Japanese Brazilians in Sao Paulo on Friday.

With some 2.7 million people of Japanese origin living in Brazil, the South American country hosts the largest community of "Nikkei" Japanese immigrants and their descendants in the world.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, interacted with children with high-fives at the entrance of the ceremony venue.

Referring to her visit to a Sao Paulo museum on history of Japanese immigration to Brazil on Thursday, the princess praised the efforts made by people of Japanese descent in the country, saying in the speech that they have "worked hard amid a host of challenges."

Roberto Yoshihiro Nishio, head of the Brazilian society of Japanese culture and social assistance, which hosted the event, welcomed Princess Kako's ongoing visit, which he said symbolizes Japan-Brazil friendship as this year marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the nations.

