Ishiba Vows to Set Up Council for Regional Revitalization

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he plans to establish a council tasked with helping promote regional revitalization led by the private sector.

He hopes to include the plan, unveiled in talks with reporters during his visit to Maebashi, the capital of Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in a basic concept of his signature "Regional Revitalization 2.0" program.

The envisaged council will be directly supervised by Ishiba, according to the prime minister. The basic concept is expected to be compiled this summer.

"We'll consider the possibility of revising related laws while learning from the efforts being made in Maebashi" in order to help accelerate community building through public-private cooperation, Ishiba said.

In Maebashi, Ishiba visited Jins Park, a regional interaction hub, which also includes an eyeglasses store.

