Japan, Tokyo Govts Not to Appeal Ruling over Ohkawara Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments are planning not to appeal against the recent court ruling that found investigations into spray-dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co. illegal and ordered damages payments, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The deadline for filing an appeal against the May 28 Tokyo High Court ruling is Wednesday. In Japan, appeals to the Supreme Court in civil lawsuits are limited to cases in which the rulings violate the Constitution or involve serious procedural flaws.

In light of this, the central and metropolitan governments apparently believe that it is difficult to find a reason to appeal.

With the plaintiffs' side also planning not to file an appeal, the high court ruling ordering the state and metropolitan governments to pay a total of 166 million yen in compensation is on course to become final.

Upholding the December 2023 verdict by Tokyo District Court, the high court ruled that the arrests of Ohkawara Kakohki officials by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the subsequent indictments by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office lacked reasonable grounds, and that the authorities' actions were therefore illegal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]