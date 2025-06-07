Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend Green Protection Event

Newsfrom Japan

Matsudo, Chiba Pref., June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the 36th national "Midori no Aigo" green conservation ceremony in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Saturday.

"I believe it is important to protect, create and nurture precious greenery and pass it down to future generations," the Crown Prince said in a speech at the event, held at the Hall of the Forest 21 culture center in the city.

After the annual event, the couple planted a young Edohigan, a species of cherry tree, at a nearby park.

Later in the day, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited the Tojotei residence of Tokugawa Akitake, younger brother of Tokugawa Yoshinobu (1837-1913), the 15th and last shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate in Japan's Edo period. The couple looked around the residence and took a walk around its garden.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess then visited major soy sauce maker Kikkoman Corp.'s plant in the nearby city of Noda in Chiba and watched local elementary school students experiencing soy sauce production.

