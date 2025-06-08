DPFP Eager to Discuss No-Confidence Motion with CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Miyazaki/Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki has said the party will decide whether to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet jointly with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan through discussions with the biggest opposition party.

"I would like to hear the CDP's thoughts and strategy regarding whether it will or will not submit a no-confidence motion," Tamaki told a press conference in the city of Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday.

"We are not in a situation where we can fully trust the Ishiba administration," he said.

Meanwhile, former CDP head Yukio Edano indicated a cautious stance.

"If we think only about our party, we should certainly submit (a no-confidence motion)," Edano told reporters in the southwestern city of Miyazaki the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]