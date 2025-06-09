N-Fuel Reprocessing Plant in Northeastern Japan Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. has shown to the media its nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The completion of the plant to reprocess spent fuel from nuclear power stations has been postponed numerous times.

A public relations official at Japan Nuclear Fuel said that the company is now confident to a certain degree about the completion of the plant in fiscal 2026.

Japanese power companies have been forced to store spent fuel within the premises of their nuclear power plants due to a delay of more than 25 years in the construction of the reprocessing plant.

The facility is for extracting uranium and plutonium that can be reused from spent nuclear fuel. It was supposed to play a central role in the nuclear fuel cycle, which the government regards as the pivot of its energy policy.

