Osaka Expo Seeing Strong Ticket Sales

Osaka, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Ticket sales for the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka, western Japan, have been strong recently.

The number of tickets sold in a week has exceeded 500,000 for three consecutive weeks since mid-May.

If the current pace continues, total cumulative sales may reach 18.4 million, the level that makes the operation of the six-month Osaka Expo profitable.

Meanwhile, the increase in visitors has led to issues such as more frequent long lines. Maintaining visitor satisfaction is now a major challenge, especially because temperatures are set to rise.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition aimed to sell 14 million advance tickets by the April 13 start of the Expo. Actual sales fell short of the target, at about 9.7 million, however.

