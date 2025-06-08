Japan GSDF Conducts Large-Scale Live-Fire Exercise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a large-scale annual live-fire exercise in the central prefecture of Shizuoka on Sunday, assuming the defense of a remote island.

Some of the equipment under development with counterattack capabilities were displayed to the public for the first time at the Fuji firepower exercise, held at the Higashifuji maneuver area. Among them was an improved surface-to-ship missile with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The exercise was conducted on the scenario of recapturing a remote island from an enemy.

Training on trench warfare was carried out at the annual exercise also for the first time, as the type of warfare has been conducted in the war in Ukraine.

During a midday exercise, watched by Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, about 58.8 tons of ammunition worth about 640 million yen was used.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]