Much Should Be Done for Tariff Accord with U.S.: Akazawa

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said Sunday that much needs to be done before Tokyo reaches an accord with the United States.

"Things are not so simple, and there are a lot of issues that need to be discussed in detail among working- and minister-level officials" of the two countries, he told reporters after briefing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier in the day on the results of his latest U.S. visit.

Akazawa stressed that he will work harder to make progress so that the two sides can clinch an accord on tariff issues on the sidelines of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Canada from June 15.

The briefing session, held at the prime minister's official residence, was also attended by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and others.

Akazawa, minister for economic revitalization, told reporters that Ishiba instructed him on how to proceed with tariff negotiations with the United States going forward while stopping short of touching on details.

