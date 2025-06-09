Chinese Aircraft Carrier Crosses Second Island Chain for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has crossed the so-called second island chain in the Pacific, which connects Japan's Ogasawara Islands and the U.S. territory of Guam, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

This is the first time for a Chinese aircraft carrier to cross the second island chain, a move that is believed to be intended as a warning to the United States. China positions the second island chain as one of its defense lines to block the approach of the U.S. military in the event of an emergency.

According to the ministry, four vessels, including the Liaoning and a missile destroyer, sailed in Japan's exclusive economic zone about 300 kilometers off Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Ogasawara chain, on Saturday.

Also, takeoffs and landings of fighter jets and helicopters at the Liaoning were observed at a point midway between Minamitorishima and Ioto, another island in the Ogasawara chain widely known as Iwo Jima, on Sunday.

China is believed to be trying to enhance the operational capability of its aircraft carriers and operate them in distant waters. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Haguro has been exercising vigilance and collecting information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]