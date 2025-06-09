Tokyo Police's Undercover Probe Detects "Dark Job" Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that its undercover investigation identified last month a "dark part-time job" suspect.

It was the first time for police in Japan to detect a suspect under the investigation method introduced in January this year.

The MPD's First Criminal Investigation Division said the identified person is suspected of playing part in an attempted scam case in the greater Tokyo area. The probe also found the target of the dark job ring and prevented actual damage.

Meanwhile, the division declined to uncover when and where the suspect was detected and who the person is, as well as what the suspect was doing as a member of the ring and whether an arrest was made or not.

Only limited information on the suspect was made available to the public because the police needed to hide their cards from the group and secure investigators' safety, they said.

