Rainy Season Begins in Japan's Chugoku, Kinki, Tokai

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday that the rainy season is believed to have begun in the Chugoku western, Kinki western and Tokai central regions, three days later than in the average year.

The rainy season began 11 days earlier than the previous year in Chugoku, eight days earlier in Kinki and 12 days earlier in Tokai.

Meanwhile, the agency said Sunday that the rainy season started in the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern region and the Shikoku western region.

The start was four days later than usual in northern Kyushu and three days later in Shikoku. It was nine days earlier than last year in both regions.

On Sunday, the agency also said that the rainy season ended in the southernmost region of Okinawa, matching the region's 2015 record, which marked its earliest end since the statistics began in 1951.

