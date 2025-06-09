Former Hakuho Says "No Regrets" as He Leaves Sumo Association

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Hakuho said Monday that he has "no regrets whatsoever" as he left the Japan Sumo Association.

"Considering my current position, I thought it would be good for me to be involved in sumo from outside the association," the 40-year-old told a press conference in Tokyo.

The former Mongolian-born yokozuna said he plans to "spread sumo around the world under the concept of a world sumo grand slam," based on the Hakuho Cup international goodwill sumo tournament for boys, which he has presided over since his wrestler days.

He unveiled a plan to set up a new company, with sponsors expected to include Toyota Motor Corp.

In February last year, the association demoted the former Hakuho by two ranks from "iin" to "toshiyori" for breach of his supervisory duty, in the wake of a violence scandal involving a wrestler of his stable.

