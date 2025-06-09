Ishiba, S. Korea's Lee Agree to Develop Stable Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed Monday to develop stable relations between their countries.

During their first phone talks, which lasted some 25 minutes, Ishiba and Lee affirmed the importance of cooperation between their countries and between the two plus the United States, at a time when the security situation in East Asia is becoming harsher.

Ishiba congratulated Lee on assuming the presidency, noting that he hopes to further advance Japan-South Korea relations based on the foundation that the two governments have built. Lee replied that he looks forward to working with Ishiba to address future challenges from the viewpoint of their countries' mutual interests and pursue coexistence.

They also exchanged hopes to meet in person soon. Their first face-to-face meeting may take place on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada later this month.

Following Monday's phone meeting, the South Korean side announced that the two leaders agreed to meet in person and hold in-depth talks on mutual interests, such as developing bilateral relations.

