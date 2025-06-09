4 GSDF Members Injured in Dud Shell Explosion in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 9 (Jiji Press)--Four members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force were taken to hospital after a dud shell exploded at a storage depot for such shells on the grounds of the U.S. military's Kadena air base in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Monday.

The GSDF members were working at the depot at the time. Their injuries were not life-threatening. No fire started in the incident.

According to Okinawa prefectural officials and other sources, the facility temporarily stores unexploded shells found in the prefecture before they are processed by the Self-Defense Forces.

In the incident, one GSDF member aged between 20 and 29 was injured by fragments, while three others in their 30s to 40s suffered burns on their arms.

