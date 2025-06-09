Japan's Emperor Meets with Lithuanian President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who is visiting Japan for the World Exposition in Osaka, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

During their 25-minute meeting, Nauseda said people in his country remember Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko as well as the late Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara well, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor expressed gratitude to Lithuanian people for remembering them.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, the parents of Emperor Naruhito, visited Lithuania in 2007 during their reign. Sugihara is known for helping thousands of Jewish refugees persecuted by Nazis by issuing transit visas to Japan while stationed in Lithuania during World War II.

The Emperor also introduced two "bonsai" trees grown at the palace to Nauseda, who likes the Japanese art of cultivating and shaping miniature trees in pots, according to the agency.

