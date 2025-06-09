Opposition Head Noda to Resign if Defeated in Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda said Monday that he will resign if the main opposition force is defeated in the next House of Representatives election.

"I ran in last autumn's party leadership race to realize a change of government. If this is not attained, of course I will step down as party leader," Noda told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

The latest election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, held in October last year, was the first of the three steps he sees to oust the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition from power, Noda said. His party added 50 seats in the poll.

This summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, will be the second step, and the next Lower House poll will be the final one, he also said.

The second step is important for realizing a change of government, Noda added, reiterating that the CDP aims to stop the ruling coalition from winning a majority of the Upper House seats to be contested in the upcoming election.

