Japan's Ishiba Vows Full Probe into Rice Price Surges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that a ministerial council on stable rice supplies will conduct a full probe to determine what have caused price surges for the staple food.

At a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, Ishiba also said that the council will discuss measures to support rice farmers working to cut costs and increase exports.

"If we take rice lightly, Japan's existence will be put at risk," Ishiba said. "We will hold substantial discussions."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]