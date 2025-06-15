Items from Teen A-Bomb Victim Donated to Hiroshima Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, June 15 (Jiji Press)--A diary and other items belonging to a woman who died at the age of 13 in the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, 80 years ago, were donated to a local memorial museum earlier this month.

The items "should be the memory of mankind," Yo Hosokawa, a 66-year-old nephew of the woman, Yoko Moriwaki, said after donating the items to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

They are a "proof that Yoko lived her life to the fullest during the war," said Yoshifumi Ishida, director of the museum. "I hope that many people see them and feel the inhumanity of atomic bombs."

Moriwaki was exposed to radiation about 800 meters from the center of the explosion on Aug. 6, 1945, when she was a first-year high school student. She died in the night.

Her entry in the diary started on the day of her entrance to the high school. Her last entry was made on the day before the bombing, saying: "Evacuation preparations will begin tomorrow. I will work hard."

