Ishiba, Opposition Leaders to Discuss Tariff Talks on Thursday

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party has proposed that leaders of ruling and opposition parties hold talks on tariff negotiations with the United States on Thursday, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the LDP, told reporters that he wants to hold a meeting with opposition leaders to ask for cooperation over the tariff talks.

"Although some things can't be revealed due to the negotiations being of a diplomatic nature, we need to set up an opportunity where we can listen to opinions and insights from members of opposition parties who know the actual state of affairs," Ishiba said.

Ishiba is expected to meet with U.S. President Trump to discuss his tariffs on Japanese imports, on the sidelines of a three-day Group of Seven summit set to start in Canada on Sunday.

He hopes to brief opposition leaders about the tariff negotiations and gain their understanding, before the meeting with Trump.

