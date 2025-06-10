"Enjoyable Japan" to Be Realized thru SDGs: Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will make nationwide efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, so that it will also realize Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's "enjoyable Japan" vision, the government said Tuesday.

The government disclosed the policy in a voluntary national review to be submitted to the United Nations to report Japan's progress in its SDG efforts. The review was adopted at the day's meeting of the government task force on SDGs, headed by Ishiba.

Ishiba has defined an "enjoyable Japan" as a sustainable economic society in which everyone can feel that "tomorrow will be brighter than today."

"Although the international community is facing a complex crisis, we will unwaveringly promote SDG efforts," Ishiba stressed at the meeting.

The review, compiled every four years, mentioned positive factors such as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]