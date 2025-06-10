Dart-Out Cases Common among Pupils' Traffic Accidents in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Dart-out cases have accounted for more than 30 pct of serious traffic accidents that killed or severely injured elementary school children in Japan, a government report showed Monday.

Of the 1,830 pupils who met with such accidents while walking between 2020 and 2024, 613, or 33.5 pct, darted out into the street, said the 2025 traffic safety white paper, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

The report called for promoting lectures for parents and experience-based traffic safety education to prevent accidents.

According to the report, over 60 pct of serious accidents that killed or severely injured elementary school kids involved law violations.

Dart-out cases were followed by road-crossing violations, which accounted for 16.9 pct. Ignoring traffic lights came next at 3.2 pct, and playing on the street stood at 3.1 pct.

