Japan to Release Additional 200,000 Tons of Stockpiled Rice

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to release an additional 200,000 tons of stockpiled rice to retailers through discretionary contracts, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday.

The amount will consist of 100,000 tons each of rice harvested in 2021 and 2020. It is the first time that the government has decided to release 2020 rice. The government will accept applications for 2020 rice once the limit for 2021 rice has been reached.

Some major retailers have been selling stockpiled rice at around 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms since late last month.

"With rice selling out at some retailers, we want to inform those hoping to sell more that (stockpiled rice) will be released stably," Koizumi said at a press conference.

Retailers, regardless of their business size or whether they have previously signed contracts to procure stockpiled rice, can apply for amounts of rice that they will be able to sell by August.

