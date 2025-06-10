Japan's Akazawa Preparing to Visit U.S. from Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is preparing to visit the United States from Friday for the sixth round of ministerial trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, it was learned Tuesday.

Akazawa, the economic revitalization minister, is also expected to visit Canada, where the Japanese and U.S. leaders will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit from Sunday.

Talks between Japan and the United States are on the homestretch as the two sides are hoping to strike a deal at the bilateral summit on reviewing high U.S. tariffs.

Akazawa is considering meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other U.S. officials in what will be his fourth consecutive week of visits to the United States. He is seen returning to Japan on June 18, but this is subject to change depending on the state of negotiations.

While Tokyo has been urging the U.S. side to scrap all tariff measures introduced against Japan by the Trump administration, including additional levies on automobiles, Washington has indicated that its focus of the ongoing negotiations is the additional portion of what it calls reciprocal tariffs.

