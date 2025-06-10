Opposition CDP Submits Bill to Lower Minimum Age for Candidacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday submitted a bill to lower the minimum age for candidacy in elections.

The bill to revise relevant laws, including the public offices election law, was presented to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The bill is aimed at encouraging greater political participation by young people and securing future lawmakers and local assembly members.

If the bill is enacted, the minimum age will be lowered to 18 for Lower House and local assembly elections and to 23 for elections for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, and the post of prefectural governor.

The current minimum age is 25 for Lower House, mayoral and local assembly elections and 30 for Upper House and gubernatorial elections.

