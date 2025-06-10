Ruling Bloc Election Pledges to Feature Benefits Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties Tuesday agreed on plans to feature a benefits program in policy pledges for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, as part of efforts to address inflation.

The agreement was reached in a meeting among senior officials, including Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner.

Under the program, the government is seen providing several tens of thousands of yen per person. The benefits may be provided in cash or My Number points to promote the use of My Number personal identification cards. Details such as the timing and possible income restrictions are set to be worked out later.

LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters after the meeting that the government aims to "return increased tax revenue to the people through benefits."

Sakamoto said that a consumption tax cut proposed by opposition parties would "lead to a significant decrease in tax revenue and take time."

