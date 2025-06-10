Rainy Season Begins in Tokyo, Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--This year's rainy season is believed to have begun in the Kanto-Koshin eastern Japan region including Tokyo and the Hokuriku central region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

In Kanto-Koshin, the rainy season started three days later than in the average year and 11 days earlier than last year. In Hokuriku, it began one day earlier than usual and 12 days earlier than the previous year.

The agency has yet to declare the start of the rainy season only in the southern and northern parts of the Tohoku northeastern region.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]