Nearly 70 Pct in Japan Trust Mass Media: Survey

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 70 pct of people in Japan trust mass media, such as television, newspaper and radio, to reports news accurately, a survey by news distribution app operator SmartNews Inc. showed Tuesday.

A combined 68.7 pct were very or moderately trustful of mass media, little changed from 68.2 pct in the previous 2023 poll, according to the latest survey.

Meanwhile, 6.7 pct said they do not trust mass media at all.

The postal survey was conducted by the company's in-house think tank between January and March this year, covering 4,460 people aged between 18 and 79 across Japan. Valid responses were provided by 2,117 people.

The survey also showed that 46.5 pct picked television as their most frequently used source of information on elections and politics. Internet news sites or apps were selected by 17.8 pct, exceeding traditional forms of newspapers and magazines, chosen by 16.0 pct. Social media was selected by 10.9 pct.

