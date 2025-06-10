Ishiba, Luxon Vow to Deepen Japan-New Zealand Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, agreed on Tuesday to deepen their countries’ bilateral relations, including in the security field.

During their telephone talks, Ishiba said “New Zealand is an important partner in promoting a free and open international order based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region and expressed his willingness to work closely with New Zealand,” according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders also talked about increased uncertainty in the global economy and the multilateral free trade system caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

