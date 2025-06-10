Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso Sign Management Integration Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement on their management integration.

Through the merger, scheduled for April 1, 2026, Japan's commercial vehicle industry will realign into two blocs: the Hino-Mitsubishi Fuso coalition and a bloc comprising Isuzu Motors Ltd. and UD Trucks Corp.

Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso have already set up a company to prepare for the integration. Mitsubishi Fuso President Karl Deppen will be one of the preparation firm's two directors.

In May 2023, Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso agreed to integrate their management in 2024. However, they postponed the merger in February 2024, partly due to Hino's data falsification scandal.

Since Hino reached a settlement with U.S. authorities over the scandal earlier this year, Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso, along with their respective parent companies, Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany's Daimler Truck AG, have accelerated coordination for the merger.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]