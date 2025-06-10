G-7 Leaders to Skip Joint Statement at Canada Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies are not planning to issue a joint statement at their three-day summit set to start Sunday in Kananaskis, Canada, several Japanese government officials said Tuesday.

The seven countries want to avoid exposing U.S. President Donald Trump, who has adopted the America First policy, being out of sync with other G-7 leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said, "While it would be best if the leaders issue a joint statement, unity among the G-7 members should be the top priority, since the summit will be held amid a very tricky global situation."

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said that Canada, this year's G-7 chair, "has not prepared anything" for a joint statement.

The Canada meeting will be Trump's first G-7 summit since returning to the White House in January. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

