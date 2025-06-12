Record 113 Firms in Japan Receive Shareholder Proposals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of listed companies in Japan that received shareholder proposals over management issues for this year's general shareholders meetings in June has reached a record high of 113, chiefly reflecting growing demands from activist investors.

Companies are facing stronger calls from activist shareholders, such as proposals on board member appointments and ways to return profits to shareholders.

The number of companies that have received shareholder proposals by institutional investors including activists stood at a record high of 51 as of Tuesday, according to a tally by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp.

There have been many proposals related to shareholder returns, such as share buybacks.

"More attention is being paid to the proper exercise of shareholders' rights," said Hidenori Yoshikawa of Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

