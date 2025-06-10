CDP Pledges to Cut Consumption Tax on Food Items

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday released its policy promises for this summer's House of Councillors election, vowing to cut the consumption tax rate on food items to zero from next April.

In the policy pledges for the election of the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the CDP also included a benefits program to provide 20,000 yen per person in food subsidy as a provisional measure until consumption tax on foodstuffs is scrapped.

"The government has taken no action to tackle soaring prices," CDP head Yoshihiko Noda said at a press conference, adding that countermeasures for inflation will be the biggest issue in the Upper House election.

The CDP calls for removing the consumption tax on food items for up to two years, aiming to implement it as soon as possible as a transitional measure until a refundable tax credit program is introduced.

The party aims to finance these measures by tapping into state funds and using surpluses in the government's foreign exchange fund special account.

