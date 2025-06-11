Fugaku Remains Top in World Supercomputer Graph500 Ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fugaku has remained top in the Graph500 world supercomputer ranking, national research institute Riken said Tuesday.

Fugaku, developed by Riken and information technology company Fujitsu Ltd., maintained the lead in Graph500, a benchmark for big data analysis.

The supercomputer, located in the western city of Kobe, fell to second in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients ranking, a benchmark to measure calculation power for industry use.

The rankings are updated twice annually. Fugaku has stayed at the Graph500 top slot since June 2020, when it appeared in the ranking for the first time.

The supercomputer slid to seventh place from sixth in TOP500, in which it had been ranked top for four consecutive terms until November 2021. It dropped to sixth place from fourth in the HPL-MxP ranking, focusing on computing power for deep learning for artificial intelligence.

