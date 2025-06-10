3 Opposition Leaders to Meet with Ishiba on Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of three Japanese opposition parties plan to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday for talks on Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The three opposition parties are the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

Ishiba, who leads the governing Liberal Democratic Party, had proposed that leaders of ruling and opposition parties meet on Thursday to discuss the tariff talks.

While Ishiba hopes to build momentum for cooperation between the ruling and opposition sides, some opposition lawmakers are calling for submitting a no-confidence motion against his cabinet ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer.

Ishiba and opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet for a parliamentary debate on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]